After suspecting fraud in the PUA program, Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry began requiring claimants to verify their identity to get benefits. This led to some claimants waiting months for their benefits.





As of early December, just 12% of the claimants asked to verify their identities had done so. While the state believes the rest are "likely" fraudsters, legal aid organizations say some claimants have missed or misunderstood the message to verify their identity.