If you applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) but aren’t getting your payments, you might have been flagged for suspected fraud and need to verify your identity.
To find out if you need to do this, follow these instructions from Philadelphia Legal Assistance.
- Log on to your online PUA dashboard and go to “My Messages.”
- If you see a message that says, “Verify your identity to access your PA Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” click it, and follow the instructions. You’ll have to create an account on a site called ID.me and complete a series of tasks to verify your identity. You either have to answer questions about your credit history or upload photos of a photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s license.
- Your benefits should be released in 24 to 48 hours if there are no other holds on your account.
- If you have issues with ID.me, you can click “verify identity on a video call” to talk to a live representative.
If that’s doesn’t fix your problem:
- Watch this Facebook Live Q&A with Philadelphia Legal Assistance’s Julia Simon-Mishel.
- Consult Facebook groups such as PUA (Pennsylvania) or PUA for Pennsylvania only.
- Call your elected officials.
- Reach out to Philadelphia Legal Assistance, Community Legal Services, or the Philadelphia Unemployment Project.
- Email the state at UCpua@pa.gov.
- Use this redialing app to get through to PUA customer service.
The PUA program is scheduled to end Dec. 26, which means that claims filed after that date will not be paid.
The Philadelphia Inquirer is one of 21 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. See all of our reporting at brokeinphilly.org.