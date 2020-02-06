Unisys, the Blue Bell-based IT security and services company, says it has agreed to sell its U.S. government contracting unit to SAIC Corp. of Reston, Va., for $1.2 billion.
The deal will separate a lucrative contracting business that accounts for about $700 million of Unisys’ $3 billion in yearly sales, and almost 2,000 of its 21,000 worldwide employees.
Unisys said it will use the proceeds to pay down pension obligations and debt. The company, formed from the merger of computer makers Burroughs and Sperry in the 1980s, shrank significantly as it morphed from hardware to software to services, and has sold units to raise capital to manage its legacy retirement costs while developing new products for its longtime customers.
Unisys shares rose more than 30 percent in pre-market trading to $13.40 after the announcement, pending management’s planned conference call with investors at 8 a.m. The company said the sale price was 13 times the business’ earnings (excluding finance cost), an attractive price.
That is the most the stock has been worth in the past five years, except a brief period in 2018.
“This transaction benefits all of our stakeholders,” chief executive Peter Altabef told investors in a conference call. “We expect to be able to invest more in new solutions,” he added, and gain “the ability to pursue larger deals.”
He added that the company also expects to boost profits, and that its private-sector Enterprise Solutions unit boosted revenue 4 percent over the year ended Sept. 30 even without the cash infusion.
Altabef said Unisys will be in a better position to sell private-sector and foreign government and foreign clients its security and cloud-based programs, while enabling the company to speed development and acquisition of artificial-intelligence systems and sensor-based “Internet of Things” applications.
He said some Unisys workers who service federal contracts will remain with Unisys and enjoy “more opportunities,” while others will join SAIC.
The company will buy back $440 million in senior secured notes; contribute $600 million to pension plans, reducing its unfunded liability to $1.14 billion and covering looming contributions for the next three years; and that the pension plans should be fully funded by 2025. Total debt will fall to $800 million from $1.9 billion.
As part of the deal Unisys agreed to limit its pursuit of new U.S. Government contract over the next few years.