A widely viewed video of a University of Pennsylvania professor using rhetoric and a hand gesture associated with Nazism during an academic conference last week has drawn ire and calls for his firing.
In an online thread and short video documenting how the incident unfolded during a Society for Historical Archaeology virtual discussion on Wednesday, Robert Schuyler, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Museum curator, is heard berating a participant, then using the phrase “Sieg Heil,” accompanied by a Nazi salute.
The incidenthappened the same day as insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol over the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In a video of the full exchange shared with The Inquirer, Schuyler interjects about 15 minutes into the talk with membership concerns unrelated to a prior speaker, Liz Quinlan, a researcher and Ph.D. student at the University of York, who was discussing issues of accessibility.
Quinlan told Schuyler that “this is not the place for you to bring up this.”
“I’m sorry, but I have freedom of speech and you’re not going to tell me it’s not the place for me to bring this up,” he said.
As Quinlan explained she was using her platform the society gave her, Schuyler said: “Sieg Heil to you,” with his hand raised in the air.
Penn Museum and the Society for Historical Archaeology issued statements condemning the incident. Schuyler confirmed his actions to The Daily Pennsylvanian, which first reported the story, but said he does not feel he should be disciplined.
Schuyler did not respond to a request for comment from The Inquirer. He is listed as a “gold sponsor” and a COVID-19 financial assistance donor in the SHA’s “54th Annual Conference on Historical and Underwater Archaeology,” which took place Jan. 6-9.
As the video found attention and backlash over the weekend, Kathleen Morrison, Penn’s department of anthropology chair, said she was “appalled” by the behavior and called for anyone with additional information to come forward.
In an email to The Inquirer, she said “any action taken will require a little bit of time; such things cannot be instantly resolved.”
SHA confirmed it received a formal complaint on Friday and said “actions have been taken internally ... to rectify the situation and ensure that a situation like this is addressed in a more timely manner moving forward” in a statement.
“We are deeply sorry that our conference became a place where people felt threatened, unwelcome, and diminished by the actions of an individual,” Barbara Heath, president of the group, said in the statement. “There is no place for such behavior in the SHA.”
Penn Museum said it “condemns this reprehensible behavior and rejects this dangerous rhetoric” and that “the University is initiating a review to determine the appropriate course of action.”
“In light of recent events surrounding the siege on our nation’s Capitol, we reaffirm that the Penn Museum is a place that advances continuous learning and respectful discourse about diverse traditions, cultures, and beliefs, to create more understanding in a complex world,” the statement read.
The university did not respond to a request for comment.