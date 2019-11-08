The assertion, made by the Ivy League school and its eponymous hospital, was in response to a lawsuit filed by an anonymous former hospital employee who claims, among other grievances, that she was subjected to “transphobic hatred” and wrongfully fired in June 2018. The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, claimed she was mistreated by hospital staff while a patient and was then terminated after the hospital failed to make accommodations related to her return to work. Further details about Doe’s identity or position at the hospital were not included in the lawsuit.