“Yeah, events are virtual now, but so what? The world is different, and it’s going to stay different,” he said. “We all know that as a society we’re horribly divided. Sharing a meal is one of the best and most effective ways to build empathy for someone and gain perspective. I learned that from my grandma, from [celebrity chefs] Padma Lakshmi and Anthony Bourdain and Andrew Zimmern, and from my cofounder, chef Nick Farrell. We can’t let anything get in the way of that mission of connecting people over food.”