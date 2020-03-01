A fierce blaze in Upper Southampton Township killed a 55-year-old woman early Sunday morning, officials said.
The fire, in the 700 block of Sycamore Drive, was reported at about 2:30 a.m., said Raymond M. Grossmuller, chairman of the board of supervisors in the Bucks County township.
“Just horrible,” he said. “The way the fire was going, it prevented anyone from getting in there.”
The woman’s identity had not been made public Sunday morning, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Firefighters were still attacking hot spots in the building when its roof collapsed at about 3:30 a.m., an hour after the blaze was first reported, officials said.