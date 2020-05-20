Hayne says he has had to furlough “a substantial number” of store and wholesale staff, cut creative and marketing expenses, freeze hiring (except in call centers, and warehouses like the big Urban complex in Gap, Pa.), and delay or cancel more than $140 million worth of new projects. He had also had to “aggressively reduce” planned China store expansion and the Nuuly clothing rental and resale unit headed by the CEO’s son (and Chief Digital Officer) David Hayne, reduce executive pay until furloughed workers are back, and boost borrowing by $220 million.