The win in Paris and the ensuing chant was a stark reminder of the lawsuit the U.S. team has filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The team is alleging gender discrimination and demanding pay equal to that of the men’s national team, claiming in its lawsuit that if each team played and won 20 exhibition games in a year, female players could earn a maximum of $99,000 while the men could earn up to $263,000. The suit is expected to go to mediation now that the Cup is over.