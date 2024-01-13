3-year-old among two killed in car crash at Valley Forge National Historical Park

A woman and a 3-year-old child were killed early Saturday when the car in which they were riding crashed into a tree at Valley Forge National Historical Park, police said.

The man who was driving sustained minor injuries, and was taken to Paoli Hospital by emergency responders, Upper Merion Township police said.

None of the victims was identified.

Police said that officers, fire, and EMS crews were sent to the area of Valley Forge Park Road and County Line Road at 1:14 a.m. An eastbound Toyota sedan had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The front-seat passenger, the woman, was dead. The child suffered severe trauma and was quickly taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, where the child died, police said.

The accident, which occurred on a rainy night, is under investigation by the police Traffic Safety Unit and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Forensic Services Unit.