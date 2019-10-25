An employee at the Philadelphia Navy Yard has been indicted for allegedly hiding ties to a white supremacist group on his application for national security clearance, federal prosecutors said Friday.
While undergoing a federal background check earlier this year, Fred C. Arenas, 41, of Salem, N.J., failed to disclose his purported affiliation with Vanguard America — one of several groups that marched in the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Investigators later discovered a history of online postings in white nationalist forums in which Arenas allegedly used the monikers ”McCormick H. Foley,” “John S. Mosby,” and “Fritz Coon Heydrich.”
According to the indictment, Arenas did not mention his membership in Vanguard America when asked on a sworn questionnaire whether he had ever been a part of a group that advocates or commits acts of violence “to discourage others from exercising their rights under the Constitution.”
When specifically asked about Vanguard in an August interview with federal investigators, he again denied any affiliation under oath.
Prosecutors also allege that Arenas lied when asked whether any of his property had been repossessed in the last seven years. In fact, they said, he had defaulted on a car loan that led to the seizure of his vehicle.
Arenas is charged with five counts of making false statements to government officials. If convicted, he could face up 25 years in prison.
He was scheduled to attend his first hearing in federal court in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.
This is a developing story and will be updated.