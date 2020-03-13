Vanguard briefly closed one of the main buildings on its Malvern corporate campus to disinfect and clean, after an employee was sent home with flu-like symptoms.
On Wednesday, “we learned that one member in Malvern had fallen ill” and was displaying flu-like symptoms, said Dana Grosser, Vanguard spokesperson in Malvern.
The Vanguard employee “was seen at a local hospital, but was not recommended for further testing by medical staff.” The employee was later sent home and asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as a precaution," she added.
In order to protect the rest of the workforce and business partners, Vanguard closed that employee’s building -- the Orion building -- for one day “so a deep cleaning could be conducted. Vanguard also implemented additional cleaning and disinfection protocols in the two adjacent buildings, as well, out of an abundance of caution. We are working closely with local and national health officials to ensure that we are following the highest levels of protocols” for health and safety.
“We were taking a very conservative posture,” Grosser said. The employee’s doctor didn’t recommend a COVID-19 test, but Vanguard closed and cleaned the entire building.
“Regarding work from home, at this time, we are not instituting new work-from-home arrangements” for employees. Some people have current flexible work arrangements, separate from COVID-19. “We continue to monitor this dynamic situation and may evaluate our plans as changes and developments occur.”