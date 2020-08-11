A man who was fatally shot by police in Ventnor last week was identified by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday as Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Authorities said that Johnson was “behaving erratically” at Wellington and West End Avenues around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, holding a broken glass bottle as he walked in and out of a marshy area.
Prosecutors said officers with the Ventnor and Atlantic City police departments, responding to a 911 call, attempted to engage Johnson and offer him assistance, but that he refused to comply with their commands, including repeated requests for him to drop the bottle. Instead, he continued to walk back and forth on the roadway, where officers had stopped traffic for safety reasons, they said.
The Attorney General’s Office said Johnson was shot after he advanced on officers with the broken bottle and ignored several commands to drop it. He was rushed by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City and pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The Attorney General’s Office said it is continuing its investigation into the shooting. Under state law, the office is required to investigate all civilian deaths that occur during an encounter with an on-duty law-enforcement officer.