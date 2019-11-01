The oysters, which come stuffed into the cast-iron divots of an escargot tray at Vernick Fish, are snug with bread crumbs seasoned with broccoli rabe, provolone, and crispy bits of salami. Broiled to a juicy crisp, they emerge beneath toasty brioche coins like tiny morsels of buttery seafood stuffing — that also uncannily convey the swagger of a hot South Philly hoagie. Playful, but rooted in an unmistakable taste of place, they’re not simply a delicious new creation from star chef Greg Vernick and his team at their restaurant in the new Comcast Technology Center. They’re among the many essential flavors of an ambitious venture — along with luxurious Dover sole, lustily spiced clam beignets and global raw bar flavors — that seems equally mindful of this city’s culinary tradition as it is its future.