Two months later, the Starkses recorded Johnson again — this time meeting with him in a hotel suite in Orlando, Fla., during a convention. He allegedly discussed steering a tree-trimming contract to one of their companies, explaining that while there was only $4,000 worth of work involved, the contract price would be $84,000. The Starkses would mail him $10,000, he said, and keep the remaining $70,000 for themselves, according to the transcript.