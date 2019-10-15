View this post on Instagram

WHERE OUR PHILLY PEEPS AT? Are you sitting down? We are pumped to announce that we are opening a new Taproom in Philadelphia next year! Our fourth taproom is going to be two floors with a sweet rooftop patio! We’ve been patiently looking for the perfect location for a Philly taproom for years and we found the perfect property with an iconic address - 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Our state-of-the-art brewery will have a custom Prospero Brewing System and will be a hub for more innovative brews. WE CAN’T WAIT, PHILLY! @victorytaprooms