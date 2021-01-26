Fire investigators on Tuesday were combing through the scene of a fire Monday that forced residents to flee the Magnolia Place apartments in Kennett Square, which also houses a Victory Brewing Co. brewpub on the ground floor.
No injuries were reported.
The brewpub had been closed when the first alarms were struck about 6:30 p.m. at the four-story complex on West Cypress Street.
Magnolia Place, which opened in 2015, has 33 apartments.
Flames raged, and at one point, a Chester County fire dispatcher said Monday night, “every piece of fire equipment in southern Chester County was out there.”
Victory announced on Instagram that it was working with local fire and police departments to gather information around what it called “this unfortunate incident. We are not aware of any injuries that were uncovered during the initial investigation. We will continue to work with authorities and with the Red Cross to learn more about what occurred this evening and how we can help our neighbors in the building who have been displaced.”
Victory Brewing was founded by lifelong friends Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, who met on a school bus as fifth graders in 1973 and opened their first location in Downingtown in 1996, following up in 2014 with a brewery in Parkesburg.
The company, whose products are distributed to nine countries, over 30 states across the United States plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, is constructing a large taproom at 18th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia that is expected to open in late 2021.