They started coming to Nam Phuong a decade ago, said Christie Kong, who bought the restaurant from its previous owners in the mid-2000s. Kong, 51, whose hair and makeup never seem to be in disarray, moved to the U.S. from Saigon when she was 14. All the big Vietnamese tour companies send their people here, she said, chalking it up to word of mouth and the internet. The tour guides come with groups of anywhere between 20 to 50 people throughout the warmer months, and especially on weekends.