On the evening of Dec. 9, 2013, Carol Ambruster, a retired Villanova University astronomy professor, was found stabbed to death in the kitchen of her second-floor Germantown apartment.
That Monday “should have just been a normal day” for the 69-year-old woman, but “it would literally turn into a nightmare,” a prosecutor told a Philadelphia jury Tuesday.
When Ambruster returned to her home at 5501 Wayne Ave. about 5:50 p.m., she encountered Jose Diaz, a handyman who worked in the building, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told jurors.
“Mr. Diaz got a knife from Ms. Ambruster’s kitchen, and he stabbed her again and again and again,” altogether 11 times with the 8-inch blade, Grenell said. “He would shove that blade into her throat.” The knife remained lodged there when she was found by her roommate, he said.
The prosecutor alleged in his opening statement that Diaz — now 48 and charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses — killed Ambruster “all for a couple of bucks.”
He told jurors that “irrefutable forensic evidence” — Ambruster’s DNA found on a pair of size 8 Timberland boots found underneath Diaz’s bed in his home and Diaz’s bloody fingerprint found on Ambruster’s belt — pointed to Diaz as her killer.
But defense attorney Gina Amoriello told jurors in her opening statement that Diaz did not kill Ambruster and pointed the blame elsewhere. The victim “had defensive wounds on her hands,” Amoriello told jurors. And “DNA evidence under her nails” belonged to her roommate, Daniel Sapon, the attorney said.
Sapon, 69, the fourth witness to testify before the lunch break Tuesday, said he was a close friend of Ambruster’s and had met her around 1982. They had never been romantically involved, he said. He moved into her four-bedroom apartment about five or six months before she was killed, and they had separate bedrooms and bathrooms.
Asked by Grenell, Sapon said he and Ambruster shared some things in the apartment, including items in the kitchen such as sponges and kitchen towels, both sat in the TV room, and both petted her three cats.
On that Dec. 9 day, after he returned from work by public transportation to the apartment building about 6:15 p.m., he said, he didn’t go inside the building, but instead went to his car because he wanted to drive to a market in Queen Village.
Later that night, when he returned to the apartment and put his key in the door, he thought it was “very odd” that the door was unlocked. The lights were off. And Ambruster’s cats, who normally ran up to him at the door, didn’t greet him.
After turning on the hallway lights, he saw “strange brown stains smeared on the floor" and “boot prints,” he said. He testified that he then realized the stains might be blood, and he called out Ambruster’s name, but “it was silent."
After turning on another light, he saw her body on the ground and tried to call 911 from the apartment phone, but the phone appeared to be dead, he said. “I was very agitated. I couldn’t get through to them,” he testified. “I was speaking out loud, ‘Carol, what happened to you?’”
Sapon didn’t realize it, but that 8:56 p.m. call had connected. When Grenell played a recording of it, the jurors first heard heavy breathing, then a man’s voice saying, “Oh my God, Carol! Carol? Carol,” then more heavy breathing. Then a female dispatcher came on the line, saying, “Philadelphia Police. Hello?”
As the 911 call was played, Sapon, sitting at the witness stand, winced.
He was to be cross-examined by the defense attorney Tuesday afternoon.