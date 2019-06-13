Over the past two days in a Philadelphia courtroom, police witnesses testified to evidence that led them to arrest Diaz. Police Officer John Taggart of the Crime Scene Unit testified that after Ambruster’s lifeless body was found and photographs showed bloody boot prints in the hallway, he used a staining dye to make the prints more pronounced and determined their size was “rather small,” about a size 8. During a search four days later at Diaz’s Germantown house on the 100 block of West Hansberry Street, police recovered two pairs of black size 8 boots, he said.