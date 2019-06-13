Bloody boot prints in the hallway of retired Villanova University astronomy professor Carol Ambruster’s Germantown apartment led authorities to arrest a handyman in the 69-year-old woman’s 2013 stabbing death, authorities testified this week.
Ambruster’s body appeared to have been dragged from the hallway into the pantry, as seen by a trail of smeared bloodstains, then was left lying in the adjacent kitchen Dec. 9, 2013, a prosecutor told jurors at the murder trial of Jose Diaz, 48, who worked as a handyman at her apartment building at 5501 Wayne Ave.
Over the past two days in a Philadelphia courtroom, police witnesses testified to evidence that led them to arrest Diaz. Police Officer John Taggart of the Crime Scene Unit testified that after Ambruster’s lifeless body was found and photographs showed bloody boot prints in the hallway, he used a staining dye to make the prints more pronounced and determined their size was “rather small,” about a size 8. During a search four days later at Diaz’s Germantown house on the 100 block of West Hansberry Street, police recovered two pairs of black size 8 boots, he said.
Taggart showed jurors that the size and tread marks on the bottom of a boot recovered from Diaz’s home matched the size and markings of a boot print found in Ambruster’s hallway.
Former Homicide Detective Francis Kane, who had been assigned to the case and has since retired, testified Thursday that Diaz was arrested by police on Dec. 20, 2013, after tests were done on DNA obtained from the boots.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told jurors in his opening statement Tuesday that DNA evidence showed that Ambruster’s blood was found on one of the pair of boots found underneath Diaz’s bed.
Grenell alleged Tuesday that Diaz fatally stabbed Ambruster in her second-floor apartment during a robbery “for a couple of bucks,” then left the 8-inch blade stuck in her throat. Defense attorney Gina Amoriello contended that her client didn’t kill Ambruster, but pointed the blame toward the victim’s roommate, who testified earlier this week that he had found her body upon his return home shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 9.
Ambruster’s roommate, Daniel Sapon, 69, testified Tuesday that after he returned from work by bus about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, he didn’t go into the apartment building but to his car, which was parked on the street. He said he talked to someone on his cell phone, then drove to the Essene Market in Queen Village.
Later, when he returned to the apartment, he found Ambruster on the kitchen floor and called 911. Not realizing that his call to police went through, he went out into the second-floor hallway and sought help from another resident, who then also called 911.
Video surveillance from an apartment building across from Ambruster’s building showed that her SUV returned back to her building’s parking lot at 5:53 p.m. that night. The prosecutor has told jurors that after Ambruster returned to her apartment about that time, Diaz was inside and repeatedly stabbed her.
During Kane’s testimony Thursday, the prosecutor played a surveillance video from Essene Market showing Sapon in the store at 6:30 that night.
Testimony in the trial continues Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.