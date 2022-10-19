Eleven years after former State Sen. Vincent J. Fumo was convicted on federal corruption charges, he testified about those crimes Wednesday in federal tax court as he fought back against an IRS demand that he pay $3 million in back taxes and penalties.

In a courtroom nearly empty of spectators, the once-powerful politician told a U.S. Tax Court judge that he never dreamed he would face personal taxes for the millions others were paid for services that benefitted him personally and politically.

“I never thought it was me who had to be taxed for it,” Fumo, 79, said as the three-week trial wound down before Judge Albert Lauber.

As he did during his criminal trial, Fumo repeatedly sought to characterize the spending on taxpayer-paid political consultants and others as benefitting his constituents, not him, and said many of those involved had volunteered to pitch in on their own time.

For example, he said, two of his Senate aides who worked on his 100-acre farm near Harrisburg did so out of their concern for animals.

“I don’t want to be sexist. They were gals,” Fumo said, “They were concerned about the baby goats. They would go out there on their lunch hour.”

He said another aide took care of his finances, paying his utility bills and the like, so he could attend to his role as a legislator.

The IRS case against the former senatorhad languished in the tax court system even before COVID-19 put it on ice for two years. Lauber, //presiding over a jury trial, will decide how much Fumo must pay. He is not expected to issue his opinion until many weeks after testimony concludes. Both the IRS and Fumo have the right to appeal his decision to the Philadelphia-based Third Circuit Court of Appeals

The IRS demand is based on Fumo’s sweeping 237-count criminal conviction in 2009. The agency says he reaped financial benefits by overpaying his Senate staffers while using them as personal servants and campaign foot soldiers, and by hiring a taxpayer-paid private eye to investigate political enemies, an ex-girlfriend, two strippers, and even his own son, among other abuses.

The IRS also wants to fine Fumo for exploiting the South Philadelphia nonprofit he created, the former Citizens Alliance for Better Neighborhoods, tapping its money to pay for political polls, a stealth lawsuit against a legislative enemy, tools and consumer goods, and more.

Fumo funded the nonprofit in large part with a $17 million donation from Peco Energy in a deal in which he dropped political opposition to the utility’s business plans. Fumo and Peco kept the payment secret for five years until it was revealed by The Inquirer.

For decades, Fumo was most powerful Democrat from Philadelphia to serve in the legislature. He quit his legislative post before his criminal trial. After serving four years in a federal prison, he has kept a relatively low public profile .

As part of his sentence, Fumo had to pay about $4.5 million in restitution to his victims. At the time he began his prison sentence, Fumo’s net worth, once estimated at as much as $11 million, had fallen to $3 million, according to court records.