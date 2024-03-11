A big step forward for the ‘Chinatown Stitch’ as $158 million awarded to cap the Vine Expressway

The effort to build the Chinatown Stitch, which aims to reconnect a severed neighborhood by capping part of the Vine Street Expressway, took a giant leap forward on Monday with the award of a $158 million federal grant.

Officials said they anticipate a 2027 groundbreaking for a project that would cover part of the below-ground-level expressway and tie Chinatown proper to the area known as Chinatown North.

“This is transformative,” said John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp., after the Monday announcement in Chinatown.

He joined government officials including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendon Boyle, all Democrats.

“We’re finally on the path to reconnecting Chinatown,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said at the news conference.

Officials said the funding represents money to build the cap, not for more study of the issue. The new funding will include development of a public park across the expressway, traffic calming measures, and a connection to the Rail Park on the Reading viaduct.

The money comes through the federal Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot grant program, which is billed as the first-ever federal program dedicated to rejoining communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities or otherwise hurt by past transportation and infrastructure decisions.

In Chinatown, the idea of a cap has been talked about for years but could never move beyond the idea-and-study stage. The desire to connect the two ends of the neighborhood has grown in the last decade or so as more businesses and residents have moved into Chinatown North.

The neighborhood could have disappeared in the 1970s, when construction of the expressway was moving full bore, and the city sought to raze Holy Redeemer Chinese Church, a major community center and landmark. The church survived, but the Gallery mall, Market East Station, and the Convention Center created big barriers that blocked neighborhood expansion.

Now Chinatown is fighting a Sixers proposal to build a basketball arena on the neighborhood’s southern doorstep.

This is a developing story and will be updated.