The Vine Street Expressway has been reopened between Interstate 95 and Broad Street in both directions, but the western half of the highway through Center City remains closed, as it has been since Thursday morning following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, PennDot said Saturday morning.

Overnight, PennDot crews finished pumping water out of the road, formally Interstate 676, and on Saturday were clearing debris and sediment. It’s possible the eastbound section of I-676 between Broad Street and the Schuylkill Expressway could reopen today, but the westbound side has more debris and is likely to take longer, PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.

Drivers coming into the city for the Made In America music festival on I-76 from the west are advised to exit at Spring Garden Street or earlier because of the I-676 closure, Rudolph said. People coming from the other direction can exit at 30th Street.

Getting to the concert from I-95 is easier because drivers from that highway can take I-676 and exit at Broad Street, close to the festivities on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Kelly Drive also remained closed Saturday morning, PennDot said.

Service on SEPTA’s Manayunk/Norristown and Cynwyd Regional Rail lines remained suspended, but was expected to resume Tuesday on a limited basis.