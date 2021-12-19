The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is investigating a police shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning at a mobile home park in Vineland, N.J.

The man, shot by a Vineland Police Department officer at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park, was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m., according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Three Vineland police officers experienced minor injuries during the incident and have been treated and released. It was unclear where they were treated.

The Attorney General’s office released very few details about the circumstances of the shooting. It did not identify the victim, the police officer who shot the man, nor any of the other police officers involved. It said it was not currently releasing any further information.

The Vineland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neighbors told NBC10 said that before police shot the man, he had been using a backhoe to overturn cars and had also damaged the front porch of a home.