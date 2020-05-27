The little boy had been using the video-sharing app Tik Tok on his phone, when the gun fired, according to the police report. Rasib’s older brother told police he had been playing a video game in his room when he stopped to check on his brother, then returned to his own room. Soon, he heard a gunshot, went to Rasib’s room and found him with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, the report said.