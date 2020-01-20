Thousands of people affiliated with gun-rights groups and militias from across the country descended on Richmond, Va., Monday ahead of a rally that some have warned could turn violent, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Among the groups are national organizations that have chapters in Pennsylvania, including the PA Light Foot Militia, a far-right group whose leader was banned from rallying with weapons in Charlottesville after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally and has said Monday’s event has “enormous potential for something to go wrong." The group indicated on Facebook that it would travel to Virginia to “stand with the people of Virginia and our allied units in various states against the draconian gun legislation being proposed by the current sitting legislature.”
The annual rally is billed as a peaceful gathering, but attracted more attention this year as the Virginia legislature, which was flipped by Democrats in November, considers new gun control laws. Virginia saw a mass shooting last year in Virginia Beach that killed 12.
Here’s a look at what’s expected today in Richmond and who from Pennsylvania may be in attendance:
The events in Richmond were organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights organization that holds an annual Lobby Day at the capitol. The last few years have fallen on Martin Luther King Day.
The rally is expected to draw more than state gun-rights figures this year. Far-right personalities and white nationalists with large internet followings, some of whom considered themselves organizers of the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017, pledged to attend.
The governor has promised to sign three bills into law: one to require background checks for any firearm transfer, one to allow municipalities to ban firearms in governmental buildings and public parks or streets, and one to limit purchases of handguns to one per month.
(In Pennsylvania, little has been passed by the state legislature in the way of gun control in recent years, though recent mass shootings — and everyday gun violence in Philadelphia and other areas — inspired debate in the statehouse. A law aiming to disarm domestic abusers took effect last year, though it largely hasn’t been enforced in Philadelphia.)
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency ahead of the expected demonstrations, citing “credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.” That emergency declaration allowed officials to ban all weapons from Capital grounds and allotted additional resources for law enforcement agencies.
Ahead of the rally, federal authorities last week arrested six members of a violent white supremacist group called “the Base," at least three of whom are accused of plotting to murder antifascist activists.
Gun control groups have denounced the rally. Pennsylvania’s largest such group, CeaseFirePA, tweeted, “#IStandWithVirginia because we will not cower to those with hate in their hearts. We will rise above bigotry and will never step back.”
Rally-goers are expected to number in the tens of thousands and are likely to include members of militias, or groups of people, usually armed, who meet and train with the goal of defending the Constitution and rising up should the government violate it. These militia group leaders include Christian Yingling, the PA Light Foot Militia commanding officer who runs a chapter based out of Latrobe. (According to the group’s website, there are also chapters based in New Bethlehem, Reading, Wilkes Barre, Towanda, Cape May and Morristown.)
Yingling posted a statement on Facebook saying Northam was wrongly “attempting to paint a picture similar to what we saw in Charlottesville," where he led a militia of about 30 people. He wrote that the group doesn’t plan “to cause violence or harm in any way” and seeks only to “aid our communities and others in securing their rights as guaranteed to them by our Forefathers.”
But Yingling told the BBC that though his men wouldn’t carry long guns, he predicted, “I think there’s enormous potential for something to go wrong." He also confirmed to the Washington Post that he planned to travel to Richmond, but wouldn’t say what time “for security reasons.”
Yingling told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2017 that he got involved with the militia group because of his affinity for Alex Jones, the InfoWars founder and far-right conspiracy theorist who, reports suggest, also arrived at the Second Amendment rally in Richmond Monday.
Kim Stolfer, head of the Pennsylvania group Firearm Owners Against Crime, said as many as 20 of his members were in Richmond attending the rally.
“As an organization, we didn’t underwrite it, if you will, but we told everybody that if they wanted to go, we thought it would be a good idea to support our fellow citizens in Virginia defend the right to bear arms,” Stolfer said. “Many of our members would be there if it was something like the Fourth Amendment or the Fifth Amendment or the First Amendment, because we believe in the Bill of Rights.”
Stolfer said he believed Virginia’s proposed gun laws were unconstitutional and would fail. He cited rallies his group has held in Harrisburg, saying “we’re peaceful, and the same thing’s … going to happen” in Richmond.
“Everything [Northam] is doing in Virginia is an affront to not only the legislative process but also the rights of citizens,” Stolfer said. “His vitriol is pushing everybody to view the people rallying in Richmond right now as a threat to the safety of citizens. … Believers in the Second Amendment are not the enemy.”
While the National Rifle Association has criticized the legislation being considered in Virginia, the group distanced itself from the rally. However, Gun Owners of America, a national gun-rights organization to the right of the NRA, urged its members to attend.
Also expected to attend are other militias and far-right groups like the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, both of which are national organizations with local chapters.
The Oath Keepers are part of what experts call the “patriot movement” and are one of the nation’s largest antigovernment groups. Much of their recruitment is focused on military — both current and former soldiers — and police. While the Pennsylvania chapter of the Oath Keepers didn’t respond to a request for comment, the group posted about the rally on Instagram two days ago, sharing a meme poking fun at Northam’s state of emergency declaration.
The Three Percenters, which has state chapters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, don’t consider themselves to be a militia, but rather a group of “patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty.” However, experts have deemed the Three Percenters (named after their belief that only 3% of colonists fought the British during the Revolution) antigovernment extremists part of the militia movement.