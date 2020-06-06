Why it mattered, in Gibson’s words: “Prom quarantine was a lot better than I had anticipated. We both dressed up and took pictures, then had a nice dinner down at my boyfriend’s house afterward, followed by watching a movie. We got some pretty good pictures, and even had a toilet paper looking cake with ‘Prom 2020’ written on it. I’ve been to prom before and honestly this was just as special and fun to me. Even though i couldn’t celebrate with my friends, I’m grateful we both have such great parents that were willing to plan a nice night for us, and it’s definitely something I’ll always remember. Although it wasn’t what I had planned, I wouldn’t of had it any other way.”