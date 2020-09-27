Lit up on the first level of the tower is a recreation of the restaurant that Deuschle remembers most. He calls it the “Tiffany Room,” complete with four miniature Tiffany lamps, as well as little chairs, a table, and a carpet all made from cork. The room overlooks a courtyard filled with eight miniature street lights, fake green trees, cork-crafted benches, and a burgundy accented plaza that utilizes corks from red wine bottles.