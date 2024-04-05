A Philly Democratic ward leader was removed after his comments about LGBTQ people were caught on tape

The leadership of Philadelphia’s Democratic party voted Thursday to remove a North Philly ward leader from his position after his comments about LGBTQ people were caught on tape, a rare move by the city committee to oust a top official who is one of their own.

The city committee, made up of dozens of ward leaders from across Philadelphia, booted out Lewis Nash, Sr., a pastor who led the city’s 47th Ward and is running for state representative against Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who is gay.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chair of the Democratic City Committee, said removing a ward leader is exceedingly uncommon. While the party has ousted lower-level committeepeople for flouting rules, Brady — a longtime ward leader who’s led the party for nearly 40 years — said the last time a leader was kicked out was 25 years ago.

That person, he said, was removed for supporting a Republican. But Brady could not recall another time a Democratic ward leader was ousted for making comments that offended other party members.

Advertisement

“Nobody ever acted like [Nash] did,” Brady said Thursday night after the vote. “It’s crazy what he said.”

» READ MORE: A North Philly ward leader is under scrutiny for comments about LGBTQ people

Nash, who didn’t immediately respond to questions Friday, has been under scrutiny since February, when The Inquirer reported on a meeting he led in August with more than a dozen committeepeople who report to him. According to audio of the meeting, Nash expressed concern about LGBTQ people’s influence on children, including that some elected officials are encouraging children to seek gender reassignment surgery and that teachers are telling children “they got two mommies.”

He also said — without naming names — that members should not “vote for a president that’s going to [support] the mutilation of kids.”

In February, Nash said he was not referring to President Joe Biden and that he does not discriminate against LGBTQ people. He said his comments were being misinterpreted, and that he was trying to express that parents should have a say in their children’s learning and medical care.

“They want to use the card that I don’t have love for every single person that I represent, and that’s hurting me,” Nash said at the time.

Brady said the party’s organizing committee listened to the audio recording of the meeting and believed Nash’s comments were “disgraceful and bigoted.” He said Nash defended himself to the committee for at least an hour.

Kenyatta — a former U.S. Senate candidate who is seeking reelection to represent the 181st House district at the same time he’s running for state auditor general — said Thursday he’s heartened by the city committee’s decision and that Nash’s “embrace of right wing, MAGA conspiracy theories never represented the values of the Democratic Party.”

“We have to protect the fundamental freedom to be who you are, love who you love, and to make your own healthcare decisions,” he said.

Philadelphia is split into 66 geographic wards, each of which are led by Democratic and Republican leaders who coordinate on behalf of their parties. Those leaders are in charge of committeepeople, who are elected to advocate for the parties’ endorsed candidates, organize get-out-the-vote efforts, and connect residents with election resources.

Nash will be replaced by ward chair Mark Ross, who will serve in an acting capacity and must call a new election within 30 days, Brady said. Democratic committeepeople in the ward will vote to select a replacement.