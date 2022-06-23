A crew from the Philadelphia Water Department is attempting to shut down a large water main break that began early Thursday morning.

The break occurred near the area of 4th Street and Berks Street in North Philadelphia around 7 a.m., according to a water department spokesperson. The Philadelphia Fire Department also responded to the water main break.

The water department won’t know how large the break is until crews are able to shut down the water, but news reports on social media showed a massive amount of water flowing down the street, causing the road to buckle.

It’s unclear how many residents will be without water due to the break, and for how long.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.