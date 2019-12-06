The Delco-proud brewery also partnered with breweries in two of Wawa’s other markets — Florida and Virginia — to create Wawa coffee beers unique to those states. In Florida, 2SP collaborated with Coppertail Brewing in Tampa to make the Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter and in Virginia, they partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery of Richmond to create Coffee Cake Reserve. Philadelphia-area fans who want to get their hands on Snowbird and Coffee Cake Reserve will have to take a road trip; each beer is exclusive to its market.