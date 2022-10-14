Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday that Wawa’s decision to close two stores in Center City did not come as a surprise to the city and should not be interpreted as a sign that downtown Philadelphia is struggling, despite the company citing public safety concerns as the reason it will shut down the two Market Street locations.

“These two particular locations have certain issues that they had to deal with that was costing them money, and it wasn’t really worth it to keep them open,” Kenney told reporters at an event to encourage voting in November’s election. “We’re really happy with our relationship with Wawa. They’re involved in everything that we do from Wawa Welcome America to the Police Athletic League and all of these things.”

Kenney said his administration has been in conversations with Wawa about their decision to close the two stores, at 12th and Market Streets and at 19th and Market Streets.

“It was’t a huge surprise for us,” he said. “In the retail food business, there’s lots of reasons why things change and things close.”

The mayor added that the city’s economy and its downtown are continuing to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, with about two dozen restaurants opening recently. Despite the historic pace of shootings and homicides across the city, overall crime is down in Center City compared to 2019.

The two Wawa locations, however, have seen an increase in thefts, and the convenience store chain pays for private security at the stores.

“I don’t think it’s a bad omen at all,” Kenney said of Wawa’s announcement. “These two particular places have unique issues that had to be dealt with in a way that was more expensive for them to keep it open.”