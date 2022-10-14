Wawa plans to close two locations in the coming weeks due to “continued safety and security challenges,” company leaders announced this week, bringing the number of Center City stores that have closed since 2020 to five.

The stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets are set to close “over the next few weeks,” Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement. Since 2020, Wawa has also closed its locations at Broad and Walnut Streets, 13th and Chestnut Streets, and Ninth and South Streets.

The closures “do not necessarily impact or limit potential for future stores in Philadelphia County,” Bruce said. However, Philadelphia Councilmember Mike Driscoll said Tuesday that a “senior” Wawa representative had previously told him that Philly could be excluded from Wawa’s expansion plans due to crime concerns, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Here’s a look at the Wawa locations still open in the city, plus the five Center City locations that have already closed or are slated to close.