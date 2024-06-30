Wawa Welcome America’s Independence Mall gospel concert Sunday night rescheduled due to expected storms

Wawa Welcome America has rescheduled its planned Sunday night gospel concert on Independence Mall due to severe weather in the area.

Known as Gospel on Independence, the concert will now take place Monday at 7 p.m. at Sixth and Market Streets, the organization announced late Sunday morning on social media. It was initially scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, but the stormy weather in the region prompted a change.

The announcement came amid a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. That warning will remain in effect into Sunday evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms bringing heavy rains, large hail, and high wind gusts to the area, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

On Saturday, the weather service said that Sunday stood to be a “quite active” and uncomfortable weather day due to the possibility of strong thunderstorms and triple-digit heat indexes. Philadelphia and its neighboring counties were also under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday night.

Forecasters, however, told The Inquirer that the weather was likely to improve just in time for Monday’s rescheduled gospel concert. By then, the weather is expected to dry out, and temperatures are likely to have highs in the 80s.

Gospel on Independence’s rescheduled date, organizers said, will feature a choir consisting of more than 100 Philadelphia residents. Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and actress Tamela Mann, who was scheduled to perform Sunday, will not appear for the rescheduled Monday date.

This marks the second year running that a Gospel Independence event was forced to reschedule due to inclement weather. Last year, thunderstorms throughout the Philadelphia area prompted a similar change.