The shooting was the latest in this weekend’s violence, including a double shooting Friday night on the 4300 block of North Penn Street. A 25-year-old Hispanic man was shot twice in the left shoulder, then walked himself to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in stable condition. A 30-year-old Black man was also shot, once in the left arm and once in the neck, also walking to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was in critical condition before being transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.