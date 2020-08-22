A 23-year-old man was shot around 4 p.m. Saturday and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m.
The Black male victim was shot once in the chest and once in the arm while near 61st and Christian Streets, in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The victim’s name was not released.
He was transported to the hospital by police. No weapon was recovered, and no suspect was named.
The shooting was the latest in this weekend’s violence, including a double shooting Friday night on the 4300 block of North Penn Street. A 25-year-old Hispanic man was shot twice in the left shoulder, then walked himself to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in stable condition. A 30-year-old Black man was also shot, once in the left arm and once in the neck, also walking to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was in critical condition before being transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.