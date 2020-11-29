In the triple shooting, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his torso and was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian, where he was in critical condition. Another 16-year-old boy was shot once in his right hip and was also taken by police to Penn Presbyterian, where he was in stable condition. And an 18-year-old male, who was shot once in his back, was taken by medics to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition.