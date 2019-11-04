A would-be armed robber was killed Sunday in West Philadelphia when his intended victim fought back, pulled his own gun and shot his attacker instead, police said.
Investigators described the hopeful thief as a black male approximately 25 to 30 years old. They said he was attempting to rob a man sitting outside a home near on the 1200 block of North 60th Street, near its the intersection with Haverford Avenue a when he was shot.
The alleged robber ran down the block but collapsed on a porch a few feet away. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.
Officers did not release the dead man’s name Sunday night, citing the ongoing investigation. He was at least the third person to die and the sixth injured as a result of gun violence in the city this weekend.
The shooter was not injured during the incident and had a license to carry his weapon, they said.