A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times and a 23-year-old man killed Sunday afternoon in another episode of gun violence in Philadelphia.
The shootings occurred just after noon on the 5500 block of Pearl Street in West Philadelphia, police said.
The teenager was shot twice in the back and once in his right hand and was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.
The man was shot multiple times throughout his body and died enroute to Penn Presbyterian, police said.
The shooting comes four days after four family members, including two children — aged 18 and 7 — were also killed in West Philadelphia, the second quadruple homicide in that neighborhood in less than a year.
