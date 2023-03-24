As Westhampton reopens Friday after smoke from a weekend brushfire, most students will learn remotely

School resumed for Westhampton Township School District students Friday after three days of closure due to a brushfire at nearby Rancocas State Park, but most students will be learning remotely at least until Monday, according to the superintendent.

In a note to the school community Thursday night, Superintendent Jim DiDinato said Holly Hills Elementary students would be returning in-person, but Westampton Intermediate and Westampton Middle students — grades 4 through 8 — would resume through virtual instruction because of a lingering odor.

According to lab results on the building air quality received Thursday, DiDinato said it was safe to occupy the building but it was not recommended.

“More work needs to be accomplished ...to further improve the situation so your children return to the best possible learning conditions,” DiDinato wrote.

DiDinato said Westhampton Intermediate and Middle would be remote “at least through Monday,” but told families to plan for children’s virtual learning until March 31. He said he would update families Monday.

The wildfire broke out Sunday in the 1,252-acre park, which straddles Westampton and Hainesport. By Sunday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Westampton Township Emergency Services had the fire contained but cautioned that lingering smoke would likely hang over the area for several days. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Classes at Westhampton dismissed early Monday and remained closed until Thursday.

The district hired a company to remove the smoke smell from the buildings, and clean all vent units in classrooms and roof systems. In the meantime, DiDinato also sought permission from the state Department of Education to offer remote or virtual learning. The district had two snow days built into its calendar, which could be used to make up for two of the three missed school days.

Staff writer Melanie Burney contributed to this story.