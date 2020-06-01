Schoenfeld said he was openly gay at Wharton, “which was rare in 1982. And I have been out mostly throughout my entire Wall Street career. And in 1984, there was a period of 10 years where the rule was ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.' That’s slowly changed. But in a way I was back in the closet.” In 1996 he became a partner at Brown Brothers, which this year marks its 200th year.