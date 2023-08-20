Crews are battling a 100-acre wildfire near the former Atco Dragway

Crews were battling a 100-acre wildfire in South Jersey’s Wharton State Forest Sunday. No structures were considered to be threatened by the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the wildfire was burning in Waterford Township, Camden County, near the former Atco Dragway and Jackson Road. Authorities said residents and drivers should avoid the area. No road closures were reported Sunday.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was not contained, but the fire service said in a statement that crews were “improving containment lines.” Firefighters were preparing to use a “backfiring operation,” meaning they intend to set small fires that will burn debris and other combustible material in order to keep the main fire from spreading.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

A wildfire in Wharton State Forest last year was the largest in New Jersey in 15 years. The blaze that ignited in June 2022 burned about 15,000 acres before it was fully contained.

The Atco Dragway, which had operated for 60 years and was the oldest in New Jersey, abruptly closed this year, stunning racing fans and South Jersey residents alike. It was sold to an undisclosed buyer last month.