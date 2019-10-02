WHYY CEO Bill Marrazzo has come under fire from employees for his salary in recent years, especially as workers said they have not received raises. In 2018, he got paid $762,010, according to WHYY documents, down from the roughly $842,000 he received in 2016. Marrazzo’s compensation is well above his peers at comparable NPR affiliates, except for at WNYC. WNYC, though, has historically made more than twice in annual revenue than WHYY. In 2018, WHYY’s revenue totaled nearly $39 million, while WNYC’s was just over $97 million.