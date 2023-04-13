New Jersey forest fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres now mostly contained

A wildfire that tore through 3,859 acres this week in an area of heavily forested Southern New Jersey, but rimmed by homes, businesses and military installations, is mostly contained, according to the state’s Forest Fire Service.

Dubbed Jimmy’s Waterhole fire by the service, the blaze began in Manchester Township, Ocean County, initially threatening scores of buildings before being brought under control. No one was injured in the wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon and raged through Wednesday.

As of late Wednesday night, officials said they had controlled 75% of the fire and that federal, state and private buildings are no longer threatened.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The wildfire began off Route 539 in the Pinelands region just off the edge of Bass River State Forest off Route 539. The area is near the New Jersey Air National Guard’s Warren Grove Range and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.