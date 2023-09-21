Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron resigns

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, who has faced criminal charges in federal and state courts but had vowed to stay in office, resigned Thursday, the city said.

Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons assumed his responsibilities immediately, the city said in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness — yet great hope — for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ.,” Byron said in the statement. “I have held the honor and pleasure of serving my community as Commissioner for the past 12 years.”

Byron, a Democrat, was a popular yet beleaguered mayor of the resort town, which faced challenges this summer from a series of power outages that cut into summer revenue for businesses. His constituents had rallied around his determination to stay in office despite his legal troubles.

Advertisement

Byron had been mayor since 2020, and was famously barred from a Trump campaign rally in town after asking for reimbursements for expenses from then-President Trump.

Byron, meanwhile, was sentenced to probation in August in federal court in Camden after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges.

The judge, U.S. District Judge Karen Williams, called the Shore town mayor’s submission of false tax returns that omitted $40,000 in income “a serious offense.”

The same day, the state Attorney General’s office announced that Byron, along with two other current and former Wildwood officials, had once again been indicted by a grand jury on charges that they allegedly submitted false records to qualify for taxpayer-funded health benefits.

Still, Byron vowed to continue doing his job, saying “I’ll continue to do my job and hold my head high.” But it remained unclear if the state or federal charges would prohibit him from holding public office under New Jersey law.

He was not immediately available for further comment.

In the statement, he touted achievements, including planned revitalization projects for Pacific Avenue, the Back Bay landfill remediation and the rebuilding of half of the town’s historic boardwalk. He also cited “year over year beach revenue growth,” during his 12-year tenure and refurbishments of city parks, the dog park and the Byrne Recreation Center.

He said he would not focus “on being the best dad and grandfather to my loving family.”