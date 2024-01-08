William Penn statue may be permanently removed from Welcome Park, angering some

New plans by the National Park Service to renovate Old City’s Welcome Park include removing the centerpiece statue of William Penn permanently, and redesigning the park to highlight Native American history — a move that has angered Pennsylvania’s Republican leadership.

The plan is a major shift considering that the park was built on the site of Penn’s home, the Slate Roof House, and is named for the ship, Welcome, that transported him from England. Penn actually landed first in 1682 near the intersection of the Delaware River and Chester Creek in Chester.

Welcome Park is part of Independence National Historical Park, and was completed in 1982 on designs by Venturi & Scott Brown Associates. The National Park Service wants to rehabilitate the park in time of the 250th birthday celebration of America in 2026. But the park located on Second Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets has fallen into disrepair with rows of broken granite floor.

Representatives for the National Park Service could not be reached immediately for comment Monday.

Plans announced Friday call for “an expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia” in consultation with indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

Designs would keep some parts of the current park, including the original Philadelphia street grid but the “Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled,” according to the plans.

“The decision by President Biden and his administration to try and cancel William Penn out of whole cloth is another sad example of the left in this country scraping the bottom of the barrel of wokeism to advance an extreme ideology and a nonsensical view of history,” Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said in a statement.

Cutler said the treaty signed by Penn with Native Americans was historical and with “mutual respect shown between Penn and Native tribes.”

“This issue is also deeply personal to me,” Cutler said. “The first Cutlers came to Pennsylvania in 1685 on the ship Rebekah, not long after Penn’s arrival in 1682. They came to Pennsylvania because they were Quakers who shared Penn’s view of religious tolerance and peace.”

Cutler said removing the statue creates an “absurd and revisionist view of our state’s history.”

The wide-open park across from the former site of City Tavern aims to tell the story of Penn’s vision for the city. Although a lesser-known area of Independence Park, it provides visitors with an overview of the city layout and history of Penn’s landing in 1682. It was created in 1982 by the Friends of the National Park Service to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of Pennsylvania.

The statue of Penn includes a farewell ode to Philadelphia, imparting “what love, what care, what service, what travail have thee been to bring thee forth.”

But Penn likenesses certainly wouldn’t be removed from Philly. The statue of Penn atop City Hall is a landmark, visible from all around the City.

And there is another Penn statue at Penn Treaty Park off N. Delaware Avenue at the corner of E. Columbia Ave. and Beach Street. Legend says Penn and a local Lenape clan made a peace agreement under an elm tree. The original “treaty elm” has long been replaced, but the park contains an obelisk and plaque memorializing the agreement, as well as a statue of Penn.

The National Park service is seeking public comment on the proposal.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.