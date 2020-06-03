For others, who recall bloody police beatings of students protesting segregation and the humiliating public strip-search of Black Panthers, it was a 2,000-pound weight lifted off the city’s collective psyche. And for those who had been demanding the change — first with three years of petitions, social-media campaigns, and peaceful protests, then last weekend, amid protests demanding justice for the death of George Floyd and other victims of police violence, with attempts to topple the statue and set it on fire — it felt like a moment to celebrate, if only one incremental step toward ending oppressive policing.