The officers went to Singletary’s home on Johnson Road to serve a warrant on his younger brother, who they had determined was part of a group of young men who robbed the In-N-Out Food Mart in Bridgeport on Christmas Day, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. During the robbery, which was recorded by the store’s surveillance camera, members of the group held down the clerk and stole $3,000 from the register, two rolls of lottery tickets and the clerk’s iPhone.