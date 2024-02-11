A Willingboro, N.J., man was fatally shot at apartment complex

Police in Burlington County, N.J. are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man dead Saturday night.

Christian Kurtz, 26, died from his injuries at Virtua Mount Holly Hospital. No arrests have been made.

Authorities found Kurtz had suffered a gunshot wound when they responded to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Hedding-Jacksonville Road and Welsford Way just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Eastampton Township police determined he had been shot at the nearby Eastampton Gardens apartment complex, then drove a short distance in his car before colliding with another vehicle, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Eastampton Township Police Chief Joseph Iacovitti, who released a joint statement Sunday.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office was set to perform an autopsy Sunday.