A man in his 30s is dead following a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning in Willingboro, officials said.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered massive internal injuries when he was hit just after 2 a.m. on Garfield Drive near Eastbrook Lane in the Garfield Park section, according to a statement released by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle that struck the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.