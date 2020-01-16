McCaulley’s Alimentari list, with a dozen rotating glass choices and 40 bottles, all available for retail downstairs, has no overlap with state stores inventory, and features largely independent producers that range from approachable Scarpetta Sangiovese on draft to Craven’s juicy-funky South African orange wine and obscure grapes that deserve wider notice. One of the best examples is Ellena Giuseppe’s Nascetta, a dry but aromatic Langhe white recently saved from near-extinction in Italy’s Piedmont region. It smells like honey and herbs, with nutty tones on the palate. Most importantly: It’s the perfect match for anything from Alimentari’s mozzarella bar.