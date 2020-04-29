The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has expanded the number of Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores which are offering curbside pickup this week, after last week’s launch of the program left customers struggling to get through to place orders by phone, only to find limited offerings available. Agency officials hope the expansion of curbside pickup to more stores and increased capacity to process online orders through their FineWineandGoodSpirits.com e-commerce portal will help meet demand and improve service. But for now Pennsylvania residents who wish to shop for wine from home may be better off tapping alternate sources.